Accelerate your learning with a 1-on-1 mentor

From idea to the App Store

Kai works as a consultant in San Francisco, but ultimately wants to work in tech, building his own apps and products. Within four months of working with his mentor, Kai developed all the skills he needs to bring his app ideas to life: User interface design in Sketch, coding iPhone apps in Swift and Xcode, deploying his own server and database to Amazon Web Services, and developing his own pixel-perfect websites in Webflow.

Kai has already launched his own app, FreshCut, to the App Store (so far, yielding 20,000 downloads), and has built replicas of apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and Uber for practice.

Because of his investment in himself, Kai no longer needs to rely on anyone else to start his own technology business.