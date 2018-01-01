Accelerate your learning with a 1-on-1 mentor

The most effective way to learn is with a 1-on-1 mentor

When you work 1-on-1 with a mentor, your curriculum is perfectly designed just for you and your goals. You’ll have unlimited access to your own expert whenever you need guidance or have questions, and you’ll be able to tap into your mentor’s years of knowledge and experience instantly.

As you build your relationship with your mentor, you’ll develop a rhythm that will help you remain committed to following through on your goals and building your future.

Expert guidance

Skip past the common mistakes and leverage the expertise of your mentor to accelerate your learning.

Always available

Learn any time, anywhere. Your mentor is always available to chat on Openmind.

Accountability

Stay committed to your progress by having your mentor checking in and working with you daily.

Connect with the perfect mentor

Openmind will connect you with a world-class mentor, perfectly suited to your needs. Once you’re connected, you’ll work with this same mentor 1-on-1 every time.

You’ll share your goals and background with your mentor, and your mentor will help you create a clear step-by-step plan of action, typically designed to help you reach your first goal within two months.

Make daily progress

Using Openmind’s messaging app, you’ll work with your mentor daily to ensure you’re on track to reach your goals.

Your mentor will answer any questions you have, curate the best resources as you need them, design personalized projects and assignments to help you practice what you’re learning, and guide you every step of the way.

Reach your goals

After you achieve each of your goals, you’ll work with your mentor to define new, more ambitious goals, helping you reach your full potential and realize your best future.

Openmind mentors are meticulously handpicked and truly expert at what they do. They work at places like NASA and Airbnb, run their own multi-million dollar businesses, and have studied at the world’s top universities. Meet a few of our mentors - Avesh, Eric, and John - below.

Avesh Singh

Machine Learning mentor

Avesh worked as a machine learning engineer at Google before joining AI startup Cardiogram as its first engineer. He studied computer science at Carnegie Mellon University.

Eric Wei

Business Strategy mentor

Eric has an economics degree from Harvard College. He’s currently a product manager at Instagram. Previously, he was a management consultant at McKinsey and a product manager at Facebook.

John Palmer

Ethereum Development mentor

John is currently the CEO of Y Combinator Ethereum startup Hexel. Previously, he was a software engineer at Snapchat and studied computer science and applied mathematics at Brown University.

Kai works as a consultant in San Francisco, but ultimately wants to work in tech, building his own apps and products. Within four months of working with his mentor, Kai developed all the skills he needs to bring his app ideas to life: User interface design in Sketch, coding iPhone apps in Swift and Xcode, deploying his own server and database to Amazon Web Services, and developing his own pixel-perfect websites in Webflow.

Kai has already launched his own app, FreshCut, to the App Store (so far, yielding 20,000 downloads), and has built replicas of apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and Uber for practice.

Because of his investment in himself, Kai no longer needs to rely on anyone else to start his own technology business.

SUBJECTS

iPhone app development

UI/UX design

DURATION

4+ months

Kara runs an online business in her spare time, selling custom T-shirts on Teespring.com. While she already knew a bit about marketing, Kara worked with her mentor for three months to become an expert digital marketer, focusing especially on paid advertising on Facebook and Google, and influencer marketing on Instagram.

Last month, her newly optimized campaigns generated an extra $3,000 in revenue and Kara is targeting to make $150,000 from her T-shirt business by the end of the year.

Kara is now working with a graphic design mentor to develop the skills to take her T-shirt designs to the next level.

SUBJECTS

Digital marketing

Graphic design

DURATION

3+ months

A world-class education, but 100x more affordable

When you join Openmind, you get unlimited access to world-class mentors, who help you learn and leverage the skills necessary to build your ideal future.

Learning on Openmind is more effective than a university class or a full-time bootcamp, but at a fraction of the cost, making 1-on-1 mentoring the best and highest ROI investment you can make in your success.

$50,000

Average university tuition

$10,000

Average coding bootcamp tuition

$29

Per Week

Openmind’s unlimited access to world-class 1-on-1 mentorship.

iPhone app development

Entrepreneurship

UI/UX design

Machine learning

Digital marketing

Music production

Data science

Finance

Film production

Web development

Mathematics

Learn to code

Android app development

Product management

Business

Game development

